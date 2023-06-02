Cipher Capital LP Makes New $970,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,692,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.50 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

