Cipher Capital LP Purchases 11,965 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,569 shares of company stock valued at $10,097,524. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

