Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 33,826 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.