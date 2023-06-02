Cipher Capital LP Takes $909,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

