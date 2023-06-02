Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

UNP stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,587. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.