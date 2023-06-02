Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.06. The company had a trading volume of 906,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.