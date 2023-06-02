Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,797. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

