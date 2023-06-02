Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.42. 576,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.40 and a 200-day moving average of $351.42. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

