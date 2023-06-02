Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $58.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,620. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a market cap of $293.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

