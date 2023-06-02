Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,123. The firm has a market cap of $227.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

