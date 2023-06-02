Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 943,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,257,000 after buying an additional 146,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,671,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $581,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.41. 1,073,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,770. The company has a market cap of $354.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

