Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.66. 74,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

