CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 8.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.68. 57,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 114,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $645.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 74.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

