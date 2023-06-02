ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,756 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,227,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,436,766.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.
  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

