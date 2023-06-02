ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,756 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,227,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,436,766.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

NYSE:EMO opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

