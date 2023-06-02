Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 4.3% Higher

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.21 and last traded at $69.02. 4,906,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,584,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,338 shares of company stock worth $23,753,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

