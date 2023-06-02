CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for about 1.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $105,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 837,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,019,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. 485,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

