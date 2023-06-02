Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,596 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.