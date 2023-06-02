Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 8,379 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

