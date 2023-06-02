Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $793.02 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $371.52 and a 52 week high of $799.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $727.00 and its 200 day moving average is $669.72. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

