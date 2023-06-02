Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

