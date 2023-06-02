Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,366 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 2.2 %

Paychex stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

