Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

