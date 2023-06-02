Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.31 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.73 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

