Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

YUM stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

