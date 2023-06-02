Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $476.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

