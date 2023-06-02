Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 480,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after buying an additional 423,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AMETEK by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AME opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

