Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.72 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

