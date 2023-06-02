Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 286 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.9 %

Xylem stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.