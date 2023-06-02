Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 196 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $282.22 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.88.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

