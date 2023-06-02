Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 348 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $233.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

