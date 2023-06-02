Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 736 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.15 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

