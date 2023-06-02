Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $119,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.