Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,691,000. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $231.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.