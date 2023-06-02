Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

