Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,261 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

