Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 6,603 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

