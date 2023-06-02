Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $64,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.28 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

