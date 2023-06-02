Comparing Frontier Investment (FICV) & Its Peers

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 705 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frontier Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.73%. Given Frontier Investment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 60.88 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.28 billion $26.96 million 0.96

Frontier Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -43.31% 2.17% Frontier Investment Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Investment peers beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

