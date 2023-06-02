Compound Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.37 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $262.41 million and $10.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $35.12 or 0.00132140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,472,686 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,469,916.4651363 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.39104146 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $11,803,525.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

