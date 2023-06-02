Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.99

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 1209113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
Confluent Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,559,039 shares of company stock worth $40,094,939. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
