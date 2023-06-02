Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $820.55 million and approximately $102.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,955.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00353105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00541965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00427035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,883,665,552 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,883,417,017.9294972 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28220982 USD and is down -8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $178,841,625.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

