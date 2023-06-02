Contrasting Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) & The Competition

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ peers have a beta of 33.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 132 1039 1162 26 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jupiter Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.63 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $4.05 billion $295.98 million 36.03

Jupiter Wellness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -21.39% 9.04% -6.80%

Summary

Jupiter Wellness peers beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

