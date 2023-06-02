Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shares Gap Down to $374.19

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $374.19, but opened at $360.13. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $360.57, with a volume of 112,267 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 299,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

