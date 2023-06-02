Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Position Cut by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for about 1.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

CLM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 727,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,465. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.19%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

