Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,314. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

