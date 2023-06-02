Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $512.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.12 and a 200 day moving average of $493.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.