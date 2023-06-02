Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,764,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 4,939,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its stake in Coupang by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after buying an additional 4,689,030 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 111.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after buying an additional 3,075,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,583,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,181,467 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,401 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

