Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,302 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,753. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

