Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VTI stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

