Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 101 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.53. The company had a trading volume of 773,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,754. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $287.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

